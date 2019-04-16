EQT Partners adds Goldman, Morgan Stanley to advise on IPO

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.1% ) and Morgan Stanley (MS +1.2% ) join a list of other banks advising Nordic private equity firm EQT Partners in a potential prelude to an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Other banks already working with EQT Partners are JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.1% ) and Sweden's SEB AB (OTC:SEBYF).

The PE firm is also considering the sale of a minority stake to a strategic investor.

EQT Partners may list a 25% stake to raise ~EUR 1B ($1.1B), in an IPO that could value the firm at ~EUR 4B. A decision on whether to list or sell a minority stake will be made in H1.