Eagle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Eagle (NASDAQ:EGBN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.25M (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, egbn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.