Torchmark Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tmk has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.