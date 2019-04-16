Sleep Number Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+42.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $425.32M (+9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, snbr has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.