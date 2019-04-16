E*TRADE Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $738.04M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, etfc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.