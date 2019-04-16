PG&E defends new board amid skeptic regulators

Outgoing PG&E (PCG -3.2% ) board chairman Richard Kelly appeared before the California Public Utilities Commission yesterday to defend the new selections for the utility's board.

California Gov. Newsom and others had criticized the new board slate, saying many lacked experience in the field and mostly have no ties to California.

Kelly defended their resumes, saying it was "imperative" that PG&E board members have financial skills to help the company emerge from bankruptcy protection.

Kelly said a third of the new slate of directors are current or former California residents, and that he thinks term limits should be applied to the board.

CPUC President Michael Picker said "it's safe to say there's still anxiety" about the new board, to which Kelly said, "I understand where we are in the trust factor of everybody in the state of California... and we're just going to have to prove that we can do it."