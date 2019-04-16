BancorpSouth Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.18M (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bxs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.