Lithion Energy announces management changes

OTC listed, Lithion Energy (OTC:BRSGF +65.8% ) appoints Warren Gilman as Chairman and Alex Granger as CEO & Director.

Warren Gilman brings more than 30 years of experience in metals and mining sector.

Alex Granger with 15 years of experience is Managing Director of Xela Group, a consulting firm to the junior metals & mining sector, and served as CEO Barisan Gold, the predecessor company to Lithion Energy.

The Company also completes a non-brokered private placement of 7M shares to Mr. Gilman and Mr. Granger for aggregate gross proceeds of $0.35M at $0.05/share