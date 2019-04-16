REITs top median worker pay list: WSJ

In terms of median worker pay, real-estate investment trusts hold two of the top three spots among financial, real estate, and insurance companies, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of annual pay disclosed by hundreds of big U.S. companies.

Median worker pay at lodging REIT Host Hotels & Resorts (HST -0.6% ) was $183,956, the highest of any other company in the sector, and health-care REIT HCP (HCP -2.6% ) took third place with $156,921.

REITs often contract out lower-wage operations. Host has 180 employees, all of whom work in the U.S., according to its last proxy filing.

At number two, Cboe Global's (CBOE +1.1% ) median worker pay was $159,496.

By contrast, Morgan Stanley's (MS +1.5% ) median worker pay was $142,604 and Goldman Sachs Group's (GS +1.1% ) was $136, 513.

