Twitter outlines progress on abusive content

Twitter (TWTR -0.6% ) took down 100K accounts for creating a new account after another was suspended during the January to March period, up 45% Y/Y.

The company says three times as many abusive accounts were suspended within 24 hours of a report compared to last year's period.

In a bid to be more proactive about removing content before a user reports a violation, Twitter has updated its tech to flag content for the review teams. Twitter says 38% of abusive content that's enforced is now flagged this way, up from the 0% before the tech implementation.