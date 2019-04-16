White House is considering other Fed nominees

The White House is considering other candidates for the Federal Reserve Board, though President Donald Trump still supports Herman Cain and Stephen Moore, the two executives he has said he'll nominate for the spots.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters that President Trump's picks are still going through the nominating process for the central bank's board of governors.

"We are talking to a number of candidates. We always do," he said.

While Republicans control the Senate, which will vote on any candidate's nomination, with 53 seats, four Republican's have said they will oppose Cain.

Neither nomination has been officially submitted to the Senate yet.

