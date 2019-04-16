Wells Fargo sees margin pressure for Monster Beverage

Wells Fargo is cautious on Monster Beverage (MNST -0.4% ) after taking in the latest Nielsen data showing the company's pricing actions aren't leading to market share gains.

Analyst Bonnie Herzog and team also expect further margin pressure over the long term driven by higher marketing costs and negative geographic/channel/ product mix due to the shifts away from the higher margin c-store channel and new innovation that is mostly margin dilutive.

Shares of Monster are rated by WF at Perform and assigned a price target of $53.