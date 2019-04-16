HealthLynked closes acquisition of Hughes Center Functional Medicine

HealthLynked (OTCQB:HLYK -3.5% ) announced that it closed its acquisition of Hughes Center for Functional Medicine on April 12, 2019.

HLYK and HCFM mutually agreed to amend the definitive agreement at closing to include $0.5M cash and $1M in HLYK Stock at $0.252/share and the $0.5M earn-out remained intact.

Audited Financials. HCFM’s revenue for 2018 and 2017 were $3M and $2.7M respectively; EBITDA were $0.37M and $0.31M respectively.

Anticipated NCFM EBITDA for the next twelve months is projected to be ~$0.45M and assets of HCFM were $0.44M.