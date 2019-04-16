FTS International +10% as BAML bumps up to Buy

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) soars to five-month highs after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $14 price target, raised from $12.

Even with FTSI up by roughly half YTD, the stock is still trading at only about half the level of this time last year and now are available at an attractive entry point, says BAML analyst Chase Mulvehill.

FTSI should generate more than $300M of free cash flow through year-end 2020, representing ~25% of the company's market cap, Mulvehill says.