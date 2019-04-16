A very rough session for REITs

Scotiabank figures the occupancy risk to mall players like Tanger Factory (SKT -4.5% ), Macerich (MAC -6.4% ), Simon Property (SPG -4.2% ), and Taubman (TCO -4.8% ) is at least double that of shopping center owners like Regency (REG -3% ), Kimco (KIM -3.3% ), Brixmor (BRX -2.6% ), Federal Realty (FRT -3.2% ), and Weingarten (WRI -2.7% ). Why? Malls have more apparel exposure, and that's where retailer bankruptcy risk is greatest.

The carnage in the REIT sector today, however, is very much across the board as the 10-year Treasury yield continues to rise - now just shy of touching 2.60%.

Realty Income (O -2.8% ), Omega Healthcare (OHI -2.4% ), Ventas (VTR -3.6% ), Senior Housing (SNH -1.4% ), National Retail (NNN -3.6% ), Stag Industrial (STAG -2.1% ), Prologis (PLD -1.7% ), W.P. Carey (WPC -2.5% ), Public Storage (PSA -1.6% ), Equity Residential (EQR -2.5% ).