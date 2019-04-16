Vale OK to resume operations at Brucutu mine, Brazilian court says

Rio Tinto (RIO -3.4% ), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -4.6% ) and BHP (BHP -1.1% ) all turn sharply lower following reports that Vale (VALE +2.1% ) has received authorization to reopen its Brucutu mine.

Vale had been ordered in early February to halt operations at the iron ore mine, the largest in Minas Gerais state, following the deadly tailings dam disaster in the state.

Vale was authorized early last month to resume operations but was blocked by a court injunction; now the Minas Gerais state court gave final approval to resume production at Brucutu.