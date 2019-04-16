Judge overturns Hecla Mining water permit for Montana project

Hecla Mining's (HL +2% ) water permit for approval for its proposed Rock Creek mine in Montana reportedly was revoked by a U.S. District Court judge.

The license would have allowed HL to pump groundwater to supply the proposed copper and silver mine in the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness.

HL says it is concerned the judge's decision could greatly expand what the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation must consider when determining whether to award a water use permit.

Montana officials say they will challenge the ruling, adding that it will not affect planned exploratory work at the mine site.