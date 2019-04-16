Highlights from the Shanghai Auto Show

As expected, there is a huge amount of action on the EV front at the Shanghai Auto Show, including an electric SUV concept from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and new EV models from Audi, Renault (OTC:RNSDF), Aston Martin, Infiniti (OTCPK:NSANY), Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Lotus.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) also flexed its EV muscles with an introduction to the Buick Velite 6, its first all-electric model for the Chinese market.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) unveiled the electrified C-HR and IZOA models, both heading to the market in 2020.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) isn't a huge participant in auto shows in general, but displayed a Model S, Model X, two Model 3s and a Supercharger at the Shanghai event.

Startups are hot right now in China and one standing out is Xpeng. The EV upstart unveiled a new electric sedan with over 300 miles of range. Xpeng is aiming for deliveries in Q2 of 2020.

On a broader look, sales of all-electric and hybrid vehicles soared 60% in 2018 to 1.3M to account for close half of the global EV market. Looking ahead, EVs should account for roughly 3% to 4% of each automaker's total Chinese output in 2019 and 2020 amid pressure from Beijing, according to The Wall Street Journal. Of course some automakers like Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) are using credits from other auto manufacturers to hit their mark.