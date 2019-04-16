Boeing needs boardroom shake-up, advisory firms say - FT

Boeing (BA +1.8% ) faces an investor backlash in the wake of the two fatal 737 MAX accidents, with two leading shareholder advisory firms calling for a boardroom shake-up, Financial Times reports.

FT says Institutional Shareholder Services has told clients that Dennis Muilenburg should be stripped of his dual role as Chairman and CEO, and believes Boeing should appoint an independent chairman to help rebuild its reputation.

ISS also recommends shareholder support for a proposal for Boeing to increase disclosure of its spending on government lobbying, as the company’s relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration and its lobbying efforts are under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Glass Lewis reportedly wants the removal of the board's audit committee head Lawrence Kellner for failing to foresee 737 MAX safety risks.