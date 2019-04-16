Sesen Bio up 24% ahead of key data readout

Micro cap Sesen Bio (SESN +23.9% ) is up more than a 7x surge in volume. No particular news accounts for the action but a key catalyst should happen later this quarter.

Preliminary efficacy data from the third cohort in a Phase 3 clinical trial, VISTA, evaluating lead drug Vicinium in patients with treatment-resistant high-grade non-muscle bladder cancer, a Fast Track indication in the U.S., should be available in June. Data on secondary endpoints will be reported as well.

The company reported interim data from the first two cohorts in January that showed "clinically meaningful," but not statistically significant response rates.

On the working capital front, at year-end 2018 it had $50.4M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $22.8M during the year.