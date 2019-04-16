BlackRock's Fink expects cash to flow back into stocks

"What we are seeing worldwide are clients just struggling in putting their money to work," BlackRock (BLK +2.6% ) CEO Larry Fink told Reuters on Tuesday.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, saw $26.1B of outflows from equities in Q1. With the U.S. economy speeding up again, cash could be heading back into stocks.

"This is one of the reasons why I believe the market is getting set up for huge inflows into equities," he said.

Even with the S&P 500 rising 16% YTD, "people are still under-risked despite the big rebound," Fink said.

