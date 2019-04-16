Morgan Stanley tackles plastic waste

The newly formed Morgan Stanley (MS +2% ) Plastic Waste Resolution aims to develop and scale ways to solve the increasing problem of plastic waste. Among its commitments:

Morgan Stanley Global Capital Markets will underwrite bonds to reduce plastic waste, such as the recently launched bond for sustainable development with the World Bank.

The bank's Institutional Equities Division will explore the creation of structured and other products that aim to consider and help address plastic waste issues.

Public Finance division will work with municipalities, public agencies, universities, hospital systems, and other public and not-for-profit entities to finance system improvements to collect, recycle, and dispose of plastic waste.

Morgan Stanley is removing all single-use plastics from its own operations.