Marathon Oil upgraded alongside BP downgrade at RBC

Marathon Oil (MRO +0.6% ) edges higher after RBC upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $23 price target, up from $22, forecasting industry-leading free cash flow yields.

RBC analyst Scott Hanold expects strong organic production through 2020 for MRO, underpinned by its core drilling in the Eagle Ford and Bakken shale basins but with the Permian Basin starting to meaningfully contribute.

Hanold says growth looks good for both MRO and BP, but the latter is less of a value after its recent outperformance, explaining his BP downgrade to Outperform from Top Pick.