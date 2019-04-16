No change to Petrobras diesel pricing policy, energy minister says

Brazil's energy minister says there will be no change in the pricing policy of Petrobras (PBR +2.3% ), after the company called off a diesel price hike last week following a call from Pres. Bolsonaro to CEO Roberto Castello Branco.

Minister Bento Albuquerque says there was a "communication error" in announcing the diesel price hike and Bolsonaro was not well informed about what was happening.

The CEO denies government interference in last week's move, saying Bolsonaro warned him in the call about the risks of a potential new truckers strike if diesel prices rose but "the decision was taken by Petrobras management, no one told the company to cancel the price rise."