Netflix bid down over Q2 subscriber outlook

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) drops in AH trading as investors focus in on light Q2 subscriber guidance over the strong Q1 numbers. It's only 10 minutes since the report dropped and NFLX is known to bounce around in post-earnings AH trading sessions.

For Q1, the company reports 1.74M domestic streaming additions vs. 1.38M consensus.

International streaming additions were 7.86M during the quarter vs. 6.52M consensus.

Total streamings adds were 9.60M for the quarter vs. 8.80M in Q4.

The company's operating margin increased to 10.2% from 5.2% as some spending was shifted to later in the year.

Free cash flow in Q1 was $460M.

NFLX on free cash flow: "We now expect 2019 free cash flow deficit to be modestly higher at approximately -$3.5 billion due to higher cash taxes related to the change in our corporate structure and additional investments in real estate and other infrastructure. We’re still expecting free cash flow to improve in 2020 and each year thereafter, driven by our growing member base, revenues, and operating margins."

The company ended the quarter with streaming content obligations of $18.9B vs. $19.3B last quarter and $17.9B a year ago.

The company's adjusted EBITDA mark of $538M topped expectations of $492M.

Looking ahead, Netflix expects Q2 total streaming adds of 5.0M vs. 5.4M consensus.

NFLX -3.44% AH to $345.90. Shares were up 3.10% during the regular trading session ahead of the report.

Source: Netflix Q1 shareholder letter

Upcoming: Netflix earnings call webcast

Previously: Netflix beats by $0.19, beats on revenue (April 16)