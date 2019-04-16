Interactive Brokers' electronic brokerage revenue declines

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) Q1 net income of $275M, or 64 cents per share, barely rose from $273M, or 63 cents per share, a year ago.
Q1 results include a $103M mark-to-market gain on its investment in Tiger Brokers after its IPO on March 20, 2019, and $42M of bad debt expense.
Growth in net interest income was offset by lower commissions revenue and a $57M reversal on currency diversification strategy.
Q1 net revenue of $558M increased from $527M a year ago
Electronic brokerage revenue of $456M fell from $465M a year ago; pretax profit margin of 55% fell from 63% Y/Y.
Market making net revenue of $15M declined from $21M a year ago; pretax profit margin of 40% vs. 43%.
Corporate net revenue of $87M rose from $41M a year ago.
Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
