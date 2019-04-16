Interactive Brokers' electronic brokerage revenue declines

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) Q1 net income of $275M, or 64 cents per share, barely rose from $273M, or 63 cents per share, a year ago.

Q1 results include a $103M mark-to-market gain on its investment in Tiger Brokers after its IPO on March 20, 2019, and $42M of bad debt expense.

Growth in net interest income was offset by lower commissions revenue and a $57M reversal on currency diversification strategy.

Q1 net revenue of $558M increased from $527M a year ago