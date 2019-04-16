IBM's mixed Q1 on slowing cloud growth

IBM (NYSE:IBM) drops 1.7% after reporting Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with sales down 5% Y/Y.

The company reaffirms its FY19 EPS guidance of at least $13.90 with FCF of approximately $12B.

Revenue breakdown: Cloud and Cognitive Software, $5B (-2% Y/Y); Global Business Services, $4.1B (flat); Global Technology Services, $6.9B (-7%); Systems, $1.3B (-11%); Global Financing, $406M (flat).

Cloud revenue grew 10% Y/Y or 12% in constant currency over the last 12 months to $19.5B, flat with the 12% Y/Y growth in Q4.

As-a-service annual exit run rate for cloud revenue was also up 10% to $11.7B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Post updated to correct the constant currency cloud revenue growth.