CSX +4% after huge efficiency gains

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) reports a quarterly record operating ratio of 59.5%, a mark that smashed the 63.7% recorded a year ago.

Revenue in Q1 rose 5% to $3.01B to just edge past the consensus estimate of analysts. CSX management says merchandise volume growth and broad-based pricing gains stoked the revenue growth.

Expenses fell 2% to $1.89B during the quarter as efficiency efforts paid off.

"These results reflect the strength of our company’s operating model and our commitment to providing a best-in-class service offering to our customers" says CSX CEO James Foote.

CSX +4.0% AH after trading flat on the day before the report.

Previously: CSX beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (April 16)