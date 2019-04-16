United +2% after profit beat, satisfying guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is up 2.2% in AH trading after reporting quarterly results.

With most of UAL's Q1 numbers already disclosed, the focus of investors is on the guidance.

United anticipates FY19 EPS of $10.00 to $12.00 vs, $11.02 consensus and FY20 EPS of $11.00 to $13.00 vs. $12.02 consensus. Capacity growth of 3% to 5% is expected.

For Q1, unit revenue was 1.1% and EPS arrived in ahead of even the highest estimate of analysts at $1.15.

Previously: United Continental beats by $0.19, misses on revenue (April 16)