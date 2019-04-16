U.S. crude supply fell 3.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 3.09M barrels of oil for the week ending April 12, vs. a build of 4.1M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.56M barrels, and distillate inventories show a build of 2.33M barrels, while Cushing inventories had a draw of 1.56M barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $64.28/bbl in electronic trading, up from today's $64.05 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX