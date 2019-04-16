Kingsway needs more time for 2018 10-K, to restate 2017

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) says it needs more time, beyond the 15-day extension it already filed for, to complete its annual report for its Form 10-K for 2018.

Also says it will restate 2017 financial information presented in its 2018 Form 10-K. The company will report gross assets and related non-recourse liabilities collateralized by real estate investments at fair value that are carried on the balance sheets on these limited liability investments.

Also identified two other adjustments--one consisting of a $0.2M increase to extended warranty segment revenue and operating income in 2018 with an offsetting decrease in 2017; and the other a $0.6M increase in 2018 net investment income to reflect new information received by Kingsway from one of its limited liability investments after the release of its earnings on March 14, 2019.

