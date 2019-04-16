Hooker Furniture up slightly post Q4 earnings beat

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) ( +0.93% AH) reports Q4 sales increases 10.1% Y/Y to $62.9M, and says that its performance was well during the year despite challenges including an unexpected 10% tariff China implemented, and management transitions in the Home Meridian segment and several business units.

Revenue is up 6% on organic growth, as well as the addition from Shenandoah Furniture acquisition

Gross margin declines marginally by ~ 65bps to 21.7%, while operating margin expands ~100bps to 9.6%

Although many long-term macro-economic indicators are positive, Hooker Furniture says to witness softening of demand and retail activity in the first two months of fiscal 2020; for Q4 2019, incoming orders were essentially flat, but in February and March, incoming orders were down 13.6%, with backlogs down 16.1%

