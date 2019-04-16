Chevron coming to Algeria for shale talks next week, Sonatrach says

Algeria's Sonatrach will hold talks next week in Algiers with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to discuss a shale gas and oil production partnership, Sonatrach CEO Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour tells Reuters.

A visit by CVX executives to Algiers would be a sign that foreign firms are moving past the turmoil in the OPEC country after former Pres. Bouteflika resigned following mass protests.

CVX last week agreed to buy shale producer Anadarko Petroleum, which is the biggest foreign firm in terms of oil output in Algeria with an estimated 260K bbl/day.

Algeria produces ~1M bbl/day of oil and 135B cm/year of gas, according to Sonatrach.