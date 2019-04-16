Report DoJ opposes T-Mobile-Sprint merger 'simply untrue,' CEO Legere says

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO John Legere says the WSJ report that its merger deal with Sprint (NYSE:S) likely will not be approved by the U.S. Department of Justice is "simply untrue."

"The premise of this story, as summarized in the first paragraph, is simply untrue," Legere tweets. "Out of respect for the process, we have no further comment."

In a meeting earlier this month, Justice Department staff members laid out their concerns with the deal and questioned the companies' arguments that the merger would produce important efficiencies, according to the WSJ report.