JD.com CEO Liu sued over rape allegation

A University of Minnesota student who said she was raped last August by JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) CEO Richard Liu filed a civil lawsuit against him today, nearly four months after prosecutors declined to press criminal charges.

The lawsuit seeks more than $50K in damages and names Liu and JD.com as defendants.

Liu was arrested on Aug. 31 but released without charge within 24 hours; he returned to China and continued his executive role as prosecutors in Minnesota investigated the rape allegation to determine if criminal charges were warranted.