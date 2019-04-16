Crude-by-rail bill passes Washington House but with big change

Washington state's House has passed a bill that would set new vapor pressure limits on crude sent into the state by rail but with a major change which could prevent the standards from ever taking effect, S&P Global Platts reports.

In a change from the version passed by the state Senate, the new standards would be triggered only if the volume of crude delivered to facilities throughout the state for a calendar year increased more than 10% above the volume reported for 2018; the change could cause refiners to keep crude-by-rail imports steady since Bakken shale operators have said they would not meet the 9 psi standard.

The state Senate now will need to consider and approve the House's changes before the bill can be sent to Gov. Inslee to potentially become law.

Leading Bakken producers include CLR, WLL, HES, OAS, XOM, EQNR, EOG, QEP, MRO, WPX, ERF