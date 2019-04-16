Veolia's North American heating and cooling unit up for sale - Bloomberg
Apr. 16, 2019 1:21 PM ETVeolia Environnement S.A. (VEOEY), BAM, ENGIY, AQNVEOEY, BAM, ENGIY, AQNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) is seeking more than $1B for its North American heating and cooling business in first round bids due next month, Bloomberg reports.
- The business, which includes Veolia's District Energy Networks unit, is expected to draw interest from bidders including Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) Enwave Energy and perhaps companies such as Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN), according to the report.
- Veolia said earlier this year that it was deciding whether to keep the business, which provides thermal energy and cooling for buildings, as part of its regular portfolio review.