HollyFrontier cut to Sell, Cenovus upped to Neutral at Goldman Sachs
Apr. 16, 2019 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- HollyFrontier (HFC -1%) is lower after Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral and cuts his price target to $45 from $53, anticipating a less attractive crude differential environment given a narrower Brent-WTI and WTI-WCS spread forecast in 2019 and 2020.
- Mehta also has continued concerns around HFC's specialties business amid base oil oversupply while noting the company's recent operational execution has been below expectations.
- Meanwhile, Mehta upgrades Cenovus Energy (CVE +0.8%) to Neutral from Sell and raises his price target to $11 from $7.50, citing improvements to CVE's leverage outlook and a more constructive commodity price environment, particularly for Canadian heavy crude.
- But Goldman stills see more upside to Buy-rated ConocoPhillips (COP -0.7%), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +2.3%), Suncor (SU -0.2%) and Imperial Oil (IMO +1.5%) among large cap North American oil names than CVE.