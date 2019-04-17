Roche boosts forecast on cancer, MS drugs

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) nudges up profit and sales forecast fo the year as new drugs for cancer and multiple sclerosis take hold.

The company says core EPS, excluding foreign exchange effects, will increase by mid-single digits percentage this year, in line with sales. In January, the drugmaker had seen profit and sales rising in the low- to mid-single digits.

In Q1, sales of Roche's Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis rose by two-thirds to CHF 836M ($830M) and sales of Perjeta, a breast-cancer drug designed to complement Roche's aging Herceptin, increased by 41% to CHF 868M.

