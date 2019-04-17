Futures point to stocks rising as earnings season drives on

Futures indicate U.S. stock markets opening in the green as investors await earnings reports from Pepsi, Abbott Laboratories, and Morgan Stanley.

S&P and Nasdaq futures rise 0.2% , while the Dow +0.1% .

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slips 0.2% , heading for its first decline in six days, with miners dropping as iron ore falls.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed essentially flat, while Shanghai gained after China GDP rose 6.4% in the first three months of the year.

Crude oil rises +0.6% to $64.45 per barrel.

10-year Treasury price fell, nudging yield up 1.5 basis points to 2.608%.