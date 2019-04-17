Futures point to earnings-driven gains
Apr. 17, 2019 5:12 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Futures indicate U.S. stock markets opening in the green as investors await earnings reports from Pepsi, Abbott Laboratories, and Morgan Stanley.
- S&P and Nasdaq futures rise 0.2%, while the Dow +0.1%.
- The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slips 0.2%, heading for its first decline in six days, with miners dropping as iron ore falls.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed essentially flat, while Shanghai gained after China GDP rose 6.4% in the first three months of the year.
- Crude oil rises +0.6% to $64.45 per barrel.
- 10-year Treasury price fell, nudging yield up 1.5 basis points to 2.608%.
- Dollar Index fall 0.2% to 96.88.