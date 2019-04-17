PepsiCo beat estimates in Q1, reaffirms FY2019 outlook

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reports organic revenue growth of 5.2% in Q1.
Foreign exchange impact on revenue was -3%.
Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $3.815B (+5.5%); Quaker Foods North America: $594M (-1%); Latin America: $1.24B (+1%); North America Beverages: $4.51B (+2%); Europe Sub-Saharan Africa: $1.69B (+1.5%); AMENA: $1.03B (-1%).
Total core gross margin rate up 67 bps to 55.9%.
Total core operating margin rate grew 78 bps to 15.48%.
FY2019 Guidance: Organic revenue growth: 4%; Core EPS: $5.50; Tax rate: ~21%; Net capital expenditure: ~$4.5B; Cash flow from operating activities: ~$9B; Free cash flow: ~$5B.
PEP +1.91% premarket.
