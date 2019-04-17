BNY Mellon hurt by changing mix and cost of deposits

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Q1 revenue and EPS declines Y/Y on changing mix and cost of deposits and the impact of prior-year asset management outflows.

Impact of divestitures, asset gains and particularly strong markets and deposit balances in last year's Q1 also made Y/Y comparisons tougher, says Chairman and CEO Charlie Scharf.

Q1 EPS of 94 cents misses the consensus estimate of 96 cents and falls from $1.10 a year ago; rises from 84 cents in Q4 2018.

BNY Mellon falls 0.8% in premarket trading.

Sees yield curve hurting revenue growth for "next several quarters", but vows to remain disciplined on expenses and to continue building out capabilities to strengthen growth.

Q1 net interest revenue of $841M fell from $885M in Q4 and $919M in the year-ago quarter; fee revenue of $3.03B fell 4% Q/Q and dropped 9% Y/Y.

Provision for credit losses of $7M was driven by exposure to California utility company that filed for bankruptcy.

Q1 asset management revenue of $637M fell 3% Q/Q, -17% Y/Y; wealth management revenue of $302M was flat Q/Q, -5% Y/Y.

Investment management AUM of $1.8T fell 1% Y/Y.

Investment services AUC/A of $34.5T increased 3% Y/Y.

