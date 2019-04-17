Precision Bio doses first patient in mid-stage CAR T Cell Therapy trial

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) has dosed first patient in the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of PBCAR0191, its first gene-edited allogeneic anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate.
Precision is developing PBCAR0191 in collaboration with Servier, an international pharmaceutical company. This CAR T cell product candidate is being evaluated in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (“R/R”) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”) or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) as an off-the-shelf cell therapy.
The study is expected to enroll up to 80 patients. The primary objective is to evaluate the safety of PBCAR0191 and determine the maximum tolerated dose.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox