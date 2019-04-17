Precision Bio doses first patient in mid-stage CAR T Cell Therapy trial

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) has dosed first patient in the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of PBCAR0191, its first gene-edited allogeneic anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate.

Precision is developing PBCAR0191 in collaboration with Servier, an international pharmaceutical company. This CAR T cell product candidate is being evaluated in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (“R/R”) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”) or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) as an off-the-shelf cell therapy.

The study is expected to enroll up to 80 patients. The primary objective is to evaluate the safety of PBCAR0191 and determine the maximum tolerated dose.