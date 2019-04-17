U.S. Bancorp Q1 NIM improves, loans rise

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Q1 EPS of $1.00 matches the average analyst estimate and falls from $1.10 in Q4 2018, but rose from 96 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 taxable-equivalent net interest income of $3.29B fell 1.4% Q/Q and rose 2.8% Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.16% compares with 3.15% in Q4 and 3.13% in Q1 2018.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $377M increased 2.4% Q/Q and 11% Y/Y.

Net income of $1.71B rose 1.5% Y/Y and fell 8.3% Q/Q; Y/Y increase was due to total net revenue growth of 2.0% partly offset by noninterest expense growth of 1.0%.

Q1 average total loans of 286.1B rose 0.9% Q/Q and 2.4% Y/Y. Average loans increased 3.7% Y/Y when excluding the sale of the company's federally guaranteed student loan portfolio in Q2 2018 and the Q4 2018 sale of the majority of the company’s FDIC covered loans.

Q1 return on tangible common equity of 18.4% vs. 20.2% in Q4 2018 and 19.3% in Q1 2018.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

