Dana unveils new axle system in China

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announces at the Shanghai Auto Show the launch of production in China of its AdvanTEK Ultra axle with the Spicer SmartConnect disconnecting all-wheel-drive system.

The company says the axle is engineered for passenger cars and vans, crossovers and SUVs. The Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra is said to leverage ultra-low viscosity lubricants while maintaining gear durability and life to achieve up to a 45% reduction in energy loss compared with a typical axle.

Ford has selected Dana as the exclusive worldwide supplier of Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra rear drive units for all versions of the Ford Edge featuring the AWD system. The vehicles will be available in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific starting with the 2019 model year.

Dana's systems for vehicles produced in the Asia-Pacific region are being produced at Dana's new manufacturing and assembly facility in Chongqing, China.

