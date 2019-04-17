Laureate unloads UniNorte

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) enters into an agreement with Ser Educacional for the sale of a traditional higher education institution in Brazil.

The sale of Centro Universitário do Norte (UniNorte) is for ~$49.9M at the current exchange rate), which includes the assumption of net debt in the amount of ~$2.5M.

Until the transaction is cleared by regulators, UniNorte will remain part of the Laureate Brazil network and will continue to maintain its commitment to provide quality and affordable education to its students.

Source: Press Release

Shares of Laureate are up 1.7% YTD.