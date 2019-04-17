Stealth's elamipretide shows positive effect in Barth syndrome extension study

Results from the open-label extension of the Phase 2/3 TAZPOWER study evaluating Stealth BioTherapeutics' (NASDAQ:MITO) Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-tagged elamipretide in patients with genetically confirmed Barth syndrome showed a positive effect on cardiolipin levels. The data were presented at the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Orlando, FL.

Statistically significant results were not achieved in TAZPOWER, but results from the extension study showed almost a 40% decrease in the average ratio of abnormal to normal cardiolipin from the start of the extension study to week 12, suggesting that a longer duration of treatment will produce a greater treatment effect. Improvements were also observed in the six-minute walk test and other symptom measures.

Barth syndrome is a rare inherited disorder characterized by an enlarged and weakened heart, skeletal muscle weakness, recurrent infections and short stature due to reduced levels of a mitochondrial phospholipid called cardiolipin.

Elamipretide is an inner mitochondrial membrane-targeting peptide compound that improves mitochondrial function by binding to cardiolipin.