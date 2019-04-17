Nike looks to bring women into 'sneakers culture'

Nike's (NYSE:NKE) decision to host the WNBA draft is an example of the increased efforts by the company to focus more on women, according to CNBC's Lauren Thomas.

Nike CEO Mark Parker tipped off the strategy during last earnings conference call, saying a "huge priority" is editing and shifting company resources to serve women more completely.

The Nike strategy involves more than the athleisure category, as more opportunities are seen in sports bras and bringing women into the dedicated "sneaker culture" of the brand.