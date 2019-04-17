Morgan Stanley +2.4% as year's slow start beats consensus

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rises 2.4% in premarket trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.33 beats the average analyst estimate by 16 cents.

GAAP EPS of $1.39 includes intermittent net discrete tax benefit of 6 cents.

Q1 marks a "slow start" to the year as net revenue reflects weaker investment banking and sales & trading results.

Institutional Securities net revenue of $5.20B falls from $6.10B a year ago, with Investment Banking revenue of $1.15B falling 24% Y/Y and Sales & Trading revenue of $3.74B dropping 15%.

Wealth Management net revenue of $4.39B rose from $4.37B a year ago.

Investment Management revenue of $804M rose from $718M; AUM of $480B increased from $469B a year earlier; long-term net outflows of $0.4B compares with inflows of $1.5B.

Q1 net interest income of $1.01B rose from $989M in Q4 2018 and $975M in Q1 2018.

Q1 compensation expense fell to $4.65B from $4.91B.

Q1 return on tangible equity of 14.9% vs. 17.2% a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $37.62 at March 31, 2019 vs. $34.04 at March 31, 2018.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

